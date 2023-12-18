New York City Mayor Eric Adams Was Asked to Describe the Year With One Word. You'll Never Guess His Answer.
By Kyle Koster
New York City Mayor Eric Adams may not be a "good mayor" in the traditional sense. Or have much of a constituency to lean on if he wishes to earn a second term. But he's great for content in the Rovellian sense of the word. He was on some morning show for PIX 11 on Monday where he was asked to describe the year in a singular word and explain why he chose that word.
Adams settled on the word "New York" which is sort of weird but not the headlining weird here. Because his explanation was from another dimension.
"New York," Adams said." This is a place where everyday you wake up you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person who is celebrating a new business that's opened. This is a very complicated city and that's why it's the greatest city on the globe."
The person interviewing Adams simply says "uh-huh" and keeps it moving like a pro without any followups and, honestly, it was probably the right call. When the softest of softball questions elicits an answer like that, it's probably best to just stay out of frame and let this thing follow its own momentum.