New York City Mayor Eric Adams Was Asked to Describe the Year With One Word. You'll Never Guess His Answer.

DAN MANNARINO: [Describe the year in one word & tell me why that word.]



MAYOR ADAMS: "New York. This is a place where everyday you wake up you could experience… a plane crashing into our Trade Center… And that's why it's the greatest city on the globe."



DM: "Uh-huh."



🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/6VNG83j8Bd