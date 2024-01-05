Eric Adams Shows You How to Search Your Child's Bedroom For Drugs and Guns
Eric Adams is a unique guy. Every single time he steps out in public something odd seems to happen and it didn't just start when he decided to run for Mayor of New York City. He's been a politician for the better part of two decades so in theory there is an infinite number of awkward videos that have yet to surface from his younger days. Like this video that started making the rounds on Thursday where Adams teaches parents how to search their child's bedroom.
Turns out this video is originally from 2011, way back when Adams was a New York State Senator. He took the New York Daily News inside his [apparent] home to show the world how to search a child's room as part of a video about combating gun violence.
The full video is just as wild as Adams finds a gun in the jewelry case and then puts it back before moving on to the "popular napsack." Check behind perfumes and candles and remember that a great place to hide bullets is behind a picture. And if your child does have a crack pipe in his popular napsack, make sure to start a conversation about that. If they aren't using it for smoking crack and just picked it up because it looked cool, maybe suggest something else to collect.
By far the laziest part of the entire video is that they didn't even bother hiding the giant bag of weed inside the doll. They just sat it on the chair and Adams picked it up and put it in the doll's dress as if this were actually an instructional on how to hide contraband in a teen's antiquated badroom. Of course, if you remove the contraband from the video this is just a tutorial on finding the Roku remote after the kids go to bed every night. Damn thing could be anywhere. Did anyone check behind the cocaine?