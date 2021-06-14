Wild Beach Brawl in England Features Staggering Number of Chairs Being Thrown
By Stephen Douglas
Jun 14, 2021, 3:10 PM EDT
The chair-throwingest brawl in history took place at Southend, Essex over the weekend. Two groups of shirtless males got into a confrontation outside Pebbles One Cafe on the beach at Marine Parade where chairs and bottles were thrown in every direction. Here are two slightly different angles of the same brawl.
The number of chairs thrown in this incident is staggering and likely a record for a non-WWE fight. News stories say there were no injuries, but it sure looks like one of the guys was bleeding from the back of his neck. What a story that must have been to tell the people.
The seafront was packed because of the England - Croatia match at Euro 2020. Essex police are working to identify the men involved.