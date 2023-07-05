Enes Kanter Getting Clowned For Fourth of July T-Shirt Post
By Liam McKeone
Enes Kanter had a pretty solid NBA career and his fame was buffeted by an open feud with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, president and wannabe dictator of Turkey. His offensive rebounding prowess and willingness to antagonize Erdoğan gained him a lot of popularity among all sorts of circles. For some reason he chose to use that popularity to pivot into right-wing politics and has joined the "shut up and dribble" crowd as he espouses the usual nonsense on Fox News and the like. All that is another way of saying the guy completely faded into the background once he stopped playing basketball and is now simply one of the many mindless drones who all spew the same angry, "anti-woke" rhetoric.
All that was necessary to explain why Kanter posted a picture of himself on the Fourth of July with a t-shirt that says "My Pronouns Are USA" as a gotcha to the libs.
Along with inciting a slew of bots to provide links to this t-shirt in the replies, because Twitter is still very much broken, Kanter invited quite a few memes that were... not complimentary. To his playing career or his understanding of grammar.
As Kendall Roy would say: bad tweet!