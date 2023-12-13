Emmanuel Acho Vows To Offend Himself With Upcoming Cam Newton Take
By Kyle Koster
Cam Newton shared some thoughts last week about how Christian McCaffrey deserves to be the NFL MVP. Along the way, several quarterbacks like Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa and Jared Goff caught strays. “These are game managers, they’re not difference-makers,” Newton said on his 4th & 1 with Cam Newton podcast while dressed like a one of Santa's elves who just won free tickets to a Florida Panthers game. “If we’re really going to call a spade a spade, there’s a difference between managers of the game and difference-makers of a game. That’s not to say they can’t win the MVP, but it just is what it is.”
It took some time but the extended take universe caught wind of these comments. Many people disagreed with Newton and some went so far as to say that he was unqualified to give such an opinion. Which is sort of silly because many of those who pushed such a line never played a competitive down of football in their lives and it's not 1976 anymore. The human brain has evolved to the point where we can agree those who were awesome at playing football sometimes have awful takes and those who can't throw the ball 20 yards are capable of having great takes.
Things are so hot right now that Emmanuel Acho has taken the revolutionary step of promising to offend a lot of people, including himself, when he gets to sound off from the Speak desk.
I don't know if we've ever seen anything like this before. A preemptive vow to self-offend.
This ought to be good. We're going to be locked in for that. What a sell.