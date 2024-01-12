Emma Stone and the Phoenix Suns Destroyed the Los Angeles Lakers
Emma Stone attended Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns at what will almost certainly be eternally known as Crypto Dot Com Arena. Stone had primo courtside seats alongside fellow Poor Things actor Ramy Youseff and the film's director, Yorgos Lanthimos. It was a fitting group to show up for a Lakers game because the home team lost by 18 to drop back below .500 on the season. Poor Things, indeed.
Not that it bothered Stone. The Scottsdale, Arizona, native was there to support the Suns.
At one point she even got a souvenir when a foul ball went into the crowd and she and another fan wrestled for control. Eventually, Stone overpowered the other fan. The game was delayed for half an hour while referees had trouble locating the second official game ball. At least that's what I assume happened based on this picture. I didn't actually see the game.
And when the game was in hand and she left, she made sure to say goodbye to Devin Booker, even if the framing of the camera looks like she might have been saying goodbye to Grayson Allen. I mean, let's be real. On the list of current Arizona celebrities, it doesn't get bigger than Book and Emma Stone had no choice but to pay tribute. No wonder Bradley Beal looked so impressed.
This has been The Hollywood Minute. Whenever sports and popular culture meet, we will be there to document it.