Eminem Flashed The Double Bird to 49ers Fans at Levi's Stadium
The Detroit Lions are battling the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, and Lions superfan Eminem is in Santa Clara for the contest. With the Lions rolling early, Slim Shady broke out the double bird to flip off the Niners fans under the suite where he was sitting.
Check this out:
That is a man feeling himself with his team rolling. It's a mood and the Lions are reinforcing it.
Detroit jumped out to a 21-7 first half lead behind Jared Goff's arm and a punishing rushing attack. The Lions got rushing touchdowns from Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, plus some big catches from Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta.
The game is far from over but the Lions are shocking the overwhelming favorite 49ers. It would be quite the story if they could pull this off. Then we'd be in line for having Eminem and Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII supporting opposite sides.