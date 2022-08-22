Roundup: Emilia Clarke Gets Apology; 'House of the Dragon' Debuts; Tom Brady Expected Back This Week
Guardian trying to adopt a kid he found on the street as a baby ... Seattle event featuring LeBron James. other NBA players called off over humidity ... Court pauses Lindsey Graham testimony in election probe ... Emilia Clarke gets apology ... Aubrey O'Day responds to photoshopping allegations ... Jill Biden ends COVID isolation ... Flash floods in Afghanistan, Pakistan kill dozens ... Stock futures fell heading into Monday ... "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" wins box office ... Tom Brady expected back with the Bucs this week ... Patrick Cantlay defended his BMW title ... Rob Gronkowski details almost joining Raiders with Brady ... Roquan Smith ends hold-in ... Matt LaFleur had praise for Jordan Love ... Aqib Talib stepping away from Amazon broadcast duties ...
MLB play of the weekend courtesy of Joe Musgrove.
Rory McIlroy is all of us.
Not a great look.
Saints punter boots one 81-yards.
Everclear -- "Santa Monica"