Roundup: Elon Musk Tweeting Again; White House Blocks Fauci From Testifying; Ohio Extends Stay-At-Home Order
By Liam McKeone, Ryan Phillips | May 02 2020
Tesla stock drops after Elon Musk sends out puzzling tweets again ... White House is blocking Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying before Congress about the coronavirus response ... Ohio extends stay-at-home order through May 29 ... Texas sees coronavirus cases rise as state begins to reopen ... Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande to release new song together ... Canada bans assault-style weapons after shooting rampage ... Betsy DeVos sued for seizing student loan borrowers' wages during pandemic ... 'The Last Dance' surpasses 'Tiger King' as most popular documentary series of 2020 ... 77 percent of parents agree teachers should be paid more after teaching own kids, study says ... North Korean state media says Kim Jong-un is alive and appeared in public ... Chris Evans is getting the original six Avengers back together for a virtual hangout for charity ... A G.I. Joe sequel is in the works at Paramount ... California appears close to slowly easing lockdown restrictions ... Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast overwhelmed with emotion remembering star James Avery ... A story on Remdesivir, a drug that shows some promise against COVID-19 ... James Corden is paying the salaries of furloughed Late Late Show staffers ... Stocks fell big-time on Friday as the Dow Jones was down more than 600 points.
The trailer for Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams' Lovecraft Country looks fantastic:
The trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla is insane:
How about one of those crazy one-take OK Go videos to start your Saturday: