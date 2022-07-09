Roundup: Elon Musk Attempting to Terminate Twitter Deal; Tony Sirico Died at 79; MLB All-Star Starters Revealed
Elon Musk is trying to terminate deal to buy Twitter ... Tony Sirico died at 79 ... Shizo Abe assassinated at campaign event ... 2022 MLB All-Star starters revealed ... Luxury watches feel the crypto bubble pain ... A look at how bad the crypto market crash is ... June jobs report was strong, easing recession fears ... Netflix getting in the Johnny Depp business ... Doja Cat didn't like 'Stranger Things' actor sharing their DMs ... Joe Biden didn't put the medal of freedom on anyone backwards ... Biden signed executive order protecting abortion access nationwide ... Jennifer Lopez says its the summer of booty ... "Thor: Love and Thunder" crushed its opening ... Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera added to All-Star Game ... Damian Lillard gets huge extension from Trail Blazers ... James Harden is taking a big paycut to stay with the Sixers ...
Remembering James Caan, the actor and former MSU football player [Freep]
Sepp Blatter cleared of corruption charges [ESPN]
Vince McMahon paid $12 million in settlements to cover up sexual misconduct [Wall Street Journal]
12 Teams that could actually win Super Bowl LVII [Sports Illustrated]
The many factors involved in a Kevin Durant trade [CBS Sports]
Spencer Strider will strike you out and look cool as hell doing it [The Big Lead]
The market for Kevin Durant is not super at the moment. Now why is that...
In honor of Tony Sirico's death, some of the best of Paulie Walnuts.
Taylor Tomlinson thought Conan O'Brien owned a private jet.
Metallica -- "I Disappear" (live in 2013)