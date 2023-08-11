Elon Musk on Mark Zuckerberg Fight: 'Everything in Camera Frame Will Be Ancient Rome, So Nothing Modern At All'
By Kyle Koster
Being alive and having access to functioning internet these days means getting blasted in the face with updates about the highly anticipated fight between billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. Both deep-pocketed men have been going along with the idea that this battle is actually going to happen but it's probably worth it to not let expectations get too high because we'll all believe it when we see it actually going down.
If/when it goes down, it will apparently be in Rome, one of the cradles of civilization. And really that makes a lot of sense because the fight will really hammer home where we are at right now as human beings. Mr. X provided more information this morning about the venue and what will and will not be in camera frame as these dudes bump uglies.
Anyone worrying about this somehow making a mockery of Italy and its rich history can breathe easy as all involved are going to make sure this is classy as hell.
Here's the thing. People can say that they aren't interested in watching these two warriors grapple on the floor of the Coliseum where so many gladiators laid down their lives in the interest of entetainment but the pay-per-view numbers are going to speak for themselves. Something about morbid curiosity has not changed in the 2,000 years since the venue was at its apex.