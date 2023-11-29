Elon Musk to Advertisers Leaving Twitter: 'Go F--- Yourself'
Elon Musk, who is definitely totally stable, not angry and certainly not melting down publicly, had a message for the legions of advertisers who are currently fleeing Twitter. The world's wealthiest man and owner of Twitter/X/whatever the name will be in six months said, "Go f--k yourself."
The statement came at the New York Times' DealBook Forum and came in response to Aaron Ross Sorkin's question concerning how he felt about companies like Disney and other stopping advertising on Twitter due to Musk's policies and behavior on the platform.
Here's what he had to say:
The "hi Bob" there was for Disney CEO Bob Iger. Not sure this is a great business decision for a platform whose entire balance sheet is based on advertising dollars.
Also, I'm not sure it's a great sign for how things are going when you appear on screen above a graphic that quotes you saying, "Antisemitism was not my intention." I pray none of you ever have to clarify something like that.