Elly De La Cruz Hit a Ball Out of American Family Field
Elly De La Cruz is one of the most exciting players in Major League Baseball and the Cincinnati Reds rookie proved it again Monday night. During a game in Milwaukee, De La Cruz launched a ball to deep center field that actually left the stadium. It was unbelievable.
Here's video:
It went over the Toyata Sequoia sign and you can see it bounce out of the park. American Family Field can't hold Elly De La Cruz. That's a Home Run Derby blast in an actual game.
Somehow the guys who gauge the distance on home runs are claiming that only went 456 feet. That's just not possible. That thing had to have gone farther than that.
De La Cruz has been in a slump for a few weeks but has shown signs of breaking out of it over the past few games. Maybe this is the latest sign that he's breaking out of it.