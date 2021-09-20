Eli Manning Told Pat McAfee About the Advice He's Giving Nephew Arch Manning
Eli Manning appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday and asked McAfee if he would join tonight's Manningcast. McAfee said yes, thrilled about having the opportunity to extoll the virtues of punters to Peyton Manning on primetime television. They also discussed Eli's nephew, Arch Manning, who visited Georgia over the weekend. As you can see in the image above, the hype is a tad bit out of control at the moment.
Manning said that his nephew, the top quarterback prospect in the Class of 2023, is just getting into the real X's and O's of playing quarterback. Eli is trying to tell him to just enjoy being a high school quarterback. As McAfee points out, if you're going to have these kinds of expectations, being part of the Manning family is probably idea, but you also have to wonder what the hype around Arch Manning might look like if he were just Steve DeBerg's distant cousin or something like that.
Of course, that doesn't matter. He's the next Manning up. Every major outlet is covering his every move right now. Manning was shown multiple times on the ESPN broadcast of the Georgia - South Carolina game.
The obvious next step for Arch is to announce his college of choice on a Monday Night Football Manningcast. Just don't do it during a punt.