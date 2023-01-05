Arrest of El Chapo's Son Sparks Insane Scenes of Violence in Mexico
Ovidio Guzman Lopez, the son of notorious drug kingpin "El Chapo" was arrested in Culiacan, Mexico on Thursday. Almost immediately, scenes of extreme violence began spreading across the region as members of the Sinaloa cartel launched a response to his capture. The videos emerging from the aftermath are stunning.
The 32-year-old Guzman Lopez, nicknamed "El Raton," had reportedly been running the Sinaloa Cartel since his father's arrest in 2016. The violence in the wake of Guzman Lopez's arrest has been stunning.
In one video, passengers on an Aeromexico flight had to take cover after the plane was hit with at least on bullet.
More planes being shot at:
Street fighting appeared everywhere.
This is all absolutely crazy. Here's hoping casualties are kept to a minimum and the fighting dies down soon.