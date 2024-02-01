Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez Promotes 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'; Grading NFL Coaching Hires; Caitlin Clark Makes More History
The Messenger has shut down after less than a year ... House passes bipartisan bill to extend child tax credit ... Tech CEOs were grilled in fiery Senate hearing ... FDA warns of contaminated copycat eye drops ... Stock futures rose after Wednesday sell-off ... Fed isn't ready to cut rates yet ... A student discovered a new dinosaur species ... Why Elon Musk's $55.8 billion Tesla deal was rejected ... Eiza Gonzalez at the "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" premiere ... Sophie Turner is getting serious with Peregrine Pearson ... Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter ... Denis Villeneuve's third "Dune" movie will be his last in the series ... Caitlin Clark moved into second-place on the NCAA women's all-time scoring list ... Seahawks hire Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as head coach ... Jerry Jones says he could work with Bill Belichick ... Packers hire Jeff Hafley as defensive coordinator ...
How Christian McCaffrey's contract helped push 49ers to Super Bowl [Yahoo Sports]
Grading NFL head coaching hires [CBS Sports]
Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh and how the Jets' season fell apart [The Athletic]
John Angelos got everything he wanted [Defector]
On Truman Capote's vicious split with his "swans" [Washington Post]
Barstool Sports has mastered turning workplace drama into a reality show [The Big Lead]
Larry David with David Letterman is a joy to watch.
The trailer for Season 3 of Abbott Elementary is out.
Trailer for Episode four of True Detective: Night Country.
After Midnight explored #FakeDutchFoods.
R.E.M. -- "Bang And Blame"