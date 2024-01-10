Roundup: Eiza Gonzalez in '3 Body Problem'; Mike Vrabel Fired; Nebraska Upsets Purdue
Melania Trump's mother died ... Storms rock South, Midwest ... Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin diagnosed with prostate cancer ... Stock futures are flat heading into Wednesday ... Judges appear skeptical Trump is immune from Jan. 6 prosecution ... LA Times executive editor is stepping down ... Ecuador is sinking into a crisis ... Twitter suspended accounts of journalists critical of Elon Musk ... A review of Marvel's "Echo" on Disney+ ... "Our Flag Means Death" canceled after two seasons ... Heat extend Erik Spoelstra on record $120 million deal ... Titans fire Mike Vrabel ... Nebraska upset No. 1 Purdue ... Michigan-Washington title game draws 25 million viewers ... Cubs near deal with Shota Imanaga ... The Texans roasted Bill Simmons ...
Full highlights of Nebraska's upset win over No. 1 Purdue.
The trailer for The Dynasty: New England Patriots is out.
The trailer for 3 Body Problem is out. Eiza Gonzalez is heavily featured.
Barry Keoghan broke down his most iconic roles.
The Pogues -- "If I Should fall From Grace With God"