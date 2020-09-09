Eerie Photos Emerge From San Francisco as Wildfires Rage in California
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 09 2020
California has been hit by devastating wildfires, forcing mass evacuations and producing smoke that has caused all sorts of complications. Wednesday morning, residents of the Bay Area woke up to eerie orange skies where smoky clouds had blocked out the Sun.
Check out some of these shots:
Things are so bad that the PGA Tour was forced to turn the lights on at the practice range and putting green at 10 a.m. at the Safeway Open in Napa:
As a native Californian, I can tell you that this is serious. I know the images are crazy and kind of cool, but what's going on here is not. Fire season seems to get worse and worse every year and there doesn't seem to be anything anyone can do to stop it. More than 2.6 million acres have burned so far and that includes parts of cities, homes and entire lives going up in smoke.
Send some good thoughts our way.