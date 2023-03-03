Edward Furlong's Japanese Hot Noodle Commercials Are Important Cultural Artifacts
Edward Furlong burst onto the scene in 1991 as John Conner in Terminator 2: Judgement Day. By 1992 he was starring in four Japanese Hot Noodle Commercials which appear on his IMDB page for some reason.
Why are they on his IMDB page? You won't find that crypto courage ad on Matt Damon's page. There are no commercials on Tom Brady's page. So why are these included on Furlong's? Who knows, but here they are and they are tremendous adverts. Two of them have nothing to do with noodles and in the other two his head appears on a teapot and claw machine. Sales must have skyrocketed. Especially since if you eat 5,000 cups of hot noodles you get a free skateboard.
Sometimes you just need a scarf so you can finish your non-specific school sport. Sometimes you just need to rush across town to share a cup of noodles with your best girl.
Here are the ones that get a little wild. You couldn't do this kind of thing before James Cameron invented the technology for T2.
I can't believe there are only 75 total seconds of these. Three of them last just 15 seconds. There can't be any credits on IMDB for anything shorter. But whoever saw fit to add them, thank you.