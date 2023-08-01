The Reactions to Eduardo Rodriguez Rejecting a Trade to the Dodgers Are Hilarious
The Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly had a deal in place to send Eduardo Rodriguez to LA just before the 2023 MLB trade deadline. That's when Rodriguez stepped in and invoked his 10-team no-trade clause to kill the move. ESPN's Jeff Passan had the report and the reactions to Rodriguez's decision were pretty hilarious.
Rodriguez is having a really good season in Detroit. The 30-year-old is 6-5 with a 2.95 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 88.1 innings. He's missed time with injuries in both his seasons with the Tigers. He can opt out of his contract after this season. If he opts-in, he'd be owed $49 million over the next three seasons before hitting free agency after the 2026 season.
Reports suggest if Rodriguez is going to leave the Tigers, he wants to pitch on the East Coast to be closer to family. That makes sense. LA isn't for everyone.