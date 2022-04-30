Ed Marinaro's NFL Draft Speech Was Super Long, Awkward
The NFL tries to spice the draft up by having former players and celebrities announce picks after the first round ends. That idea can be fun, or it can be insufferable. On Friday night during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the strategy backfired spectacularly.
The league brought out actor Ed Marinaro to announce the Minnesota Vikings' selection at No. 42. The Hill Street Blues actor played running back for the Vikings from 1972 to 1975, so the pairing made sense. Unfortunately for everyone watching, Ed refused to shut the hell up and just announce the pick.
Marinaro rambled for what felt like 20 minutes about his life, how things were when he was drafted and whatever else was on his mind. It got so bad that a producer walked on stage and asked him to just read the selection.
Here's video of his speech:
It felt like he was giving a Hall of Fame induction speech or something.
Here is our glorious savior and MVP of the evening.
And here he is finally announcing the pick:
Needless to say, Twitter was up-in-arms about it: