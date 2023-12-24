Eastern Michigan, South Alabama Brawl After Post-Bowl Sucker Punch
Bowl Games aren't supposed to really matter to anyone involved, but apparently Eastern Michigan and South Alabama missed that memo. After South Alabama won the LendingTree Bowl 59-10, the Jaguars lined up to sing the alma mater. As they did so, an unidentified Eastern Michigan player ran in and sucker punched a player for South Alabama, setting off a vicious brawl.
Check this out:
Here's another look:
Here's a still of the action:
That appears to be No. 5 for EMU, but we don't know which one, as there are two on the roster, defensive back Korey Hernandez and tight end Max Reese. Whoever it is, we'd be shocked if they weren't kicked off the team. There's no place for that in college football.
That's the first bowl game brawl we've seen in a while. Sure it must have sucked for EMU to get trounced by 49 points, but you can't go sucker punching people.