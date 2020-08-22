Earl Thomas Might Get Cut By the Ravens Following Confrontation With Teammate
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 22 2020
The Baltimore Ravens sent safety Earl Thomas home from practice on Friday following a heated confrontation with teammate Chuck Clark. On Saturday, Clark was back at practice and Thomas was not. It sounds like he might be done in Baltimore if teammates have anything to say about it.
This is definitely one of those situations where we would benefit from the press having a bit more training camp access. Any other year we would probably have video of the incident where Thomas reportedly put his fists up to fight. It is also remarkable that this could cost Thomas a ton of money. His salary for 2020 is $10,000,000. Hard to imagine he can get anywhere near that value if he gets cut.
Thomas was a Pro Bowler on the Ravens' excellent defense last season, his first with Baltimore after spending nine years in Seattle. Thomas' time in Seattle also ended in notable fashion as he gave Pete Carroll the finger while being carted off the field with a season-ending injury.