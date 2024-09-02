Eagles to Remove ‘Counterfeit’ Political Ads Supporting Kamala Harris
By Joe Lago
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday that the team is working to remove "counterfeit" political advertisements supporting the presidential campaign of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
In a post on X, the Eagles acknowledged the presence of the ads, which claim the team is in support of Harris. The team's tweet concludes by stating it is "working with our advertising partner to have them removed."
Philadelphians began posting photos of the ads on Monday, wondering if the team had really endorsed Harris as the "official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles." The ad also shows a graphic of Harris wearing an Eagles helmet and carrying a football.
The only thing that's true about the ad is the link at the bottom to encourage people to vote. The philadelphiaeagles.com/vote link goes to a page on the team web site with deadline dates for voter registration, mail-in ballot requests, mail-in ballot voting and early voting.
While high-profile figures in other sports have expressed public support for Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump, such as Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and UFC president Dana White, the NFL generally stays out of the political arena.
However, that unbiased stance seems to be changing. Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby met Trump last month when he was in town, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reportedly reached out to the Harris campaign about a Democratic National Convention appearance last month in Chicago.