Can the Eagles Make the Playoffs in 2022?
The Philadelphia Eagles want to keep improving this season. The Eagles went 9-8 in 2021 in Jalen Hurts' first season as a full-time starting quarterback and Nick Sirianni's first season as head coach. Philadelphia added what they hope to be some key pieces on both sides of the ball during the offseason. Was it enough to reach the playoffs for the second straight year?
Eagles Playoff Chances
WynnBet's over/under for the Eagles is set at 9.5 wins per Betsided. That puts them behind the Dallas Cowboys (10.5), but is still the fifth-highest over/under in the NFC, which in a seemingly ever-expanding playoff picture would put the Eagles in the postseason for the second straight season.
Eagles Offense
On offense the Eagles traded for AJ Brown to play across the field from DeVonta Smith. Smith had 64 catches for 916 yards as a rookie. AJ Brown had very similar numbers (63 / 869 / 5) for the Titans last season and will only be 25 this season.
Philly's leading rushers, Miles Sanders and Boston Scott are both back. Dallas Goedert, Jalen Hurts' safety blanket last season, is also back. They must feel pretty good about their offensive line since they took Cam Jurgens in the second round to sit behind Jason Kelce.
The Eagles also signed former Oregon Ducks receiver Devon Allen this offseason. Allen ran the third fasted 110 meter hurdle time in history this summer. Who knows if he can help the Eagles or even make the team, but what an athlete.
Eagles Defense
To improve a middling defense the Eagles added to their linebacking corps by signing Hassan Reddick who has 23.5 sacks combined over the last two seasons. They also signed Kyzir White from the Chargers to help stop the run. Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who the Eagles moved up two spots to get in the first round, joins the defensive line this season. Then they landed maybe one of the biggest steals of the entire draft as Georgia's Nakobe Dean slid all the way to the third round where Philly grabbed him with the 83rd overall pick.
Eagles Strength of Schedule
Philly has one of the easiest schedules in the entire league this year. The NFC East plays the AFC South this season. Plus, the Eagles get to play every team in the NFC East twice which means four games agains the Commanders and Giants and the always ready to underachieve Cowboys. Their two toughest non-Dallas games come back-to-back at home against the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans.
Will the Eagles Make the Playoffs?
Yes. On paper the offense and defense are both improved. So the question is, is Jalen Hurts a star quarterback? If he is, the sky should be the limit for the Eagles offense and who knows how far they can go. Even if he's just the same guy he was last year, he was good enough to get the Eagles to the postseason. With the extra help on the roster and the schedule, there's no reason to believe the Eagles can't back into the postseason at worst.