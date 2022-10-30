Bizarre Penalty on Eagles' Brandon Graham Leads to Steelers TD
The Philadelphia Eagles are, remarkably, still undefeated and hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in an effort to keep it that way. Philly got off to a quick start offensively and its pass rush looked fierce but the Steelers still managed to march down the field in the first quarter and got as far as fourth and goal inside the five-yard line. Mike Tomlin was happy to kick the field goal and take the points. Then, the referees struck.
Pittsburgh lined up for its chip shot field goal, but the Eagles were flagged for delay of game. How, you ask, does the defense get flagged for delay of game? Well, all the refs said over the loudspeaker was that Brandon Graham made a move that was "not necessary."
No, we don't know what that's supposed to mean. The beat writers in attendance were as puzzled as the fans at home, but For The Win's Christian D'Andrea said Graham got flagged for faking a snap count.
It's a bizarre penalty that many are going to be upset about because the Steelers accepted it and it moved them a few yards closer to the goal line. They decided to go for it and scored a touchdown. Instead of a 7-3 game things were suddenly all tied up.
Very weird, but it makes more sense if Graham was indeed flagged for false cadences. The NFL has never allowed that. But there doesn't seem to be a consensus on what actually happened. The Eagles are undoubtedly going to be complaining regardless.