New Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Called 'Not Super Smart' By Anonymous NFL Source
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 21, 2021, 4:45 PM EST
The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their new head coach. The 39-year-old came from virtually off-the-board to winning the job in short order, so there's a bit of shock around the league. One source gave a decidedly tepid endorsement of Sirianni to an Eagles beat reporter.
The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported the following from an NFL source:
Oof, if those aren't some backhanded compliments I don't know what are. Fairly smart but not super smart? That's just rude. I'd much rather someone just outright call me stupid. I do have to say, "he is likely to top out at a B-level coach" might be the worst insult here. Sirianni is 39 and he doesn't even have upside? That's rough.
Sirianni ran the Colts' offense under Frank Reich for three seasons but, let's be real, that's Reich's system. Before that he was an offensive assistant and wide receivers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009 through 2012, before moving to the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers from 2013 through 2017. He coached the Chargers' quarterbacks from 2014 to 2015 and the receivers from 2016 to 2017 before joining Reich in Indianapolis.
We'll see how he does in Philadelphia, but it doesn't sound like random anonymous NFL source is hopeful he'll be a success.