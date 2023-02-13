Riot Police Disperse Eagles Fans From Streets After Super Bowl LVII Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35. Eagles fans weren't happy with how things went down, as a controversial late penalty aided the loss. After the game, the team's fans poured out into the streets of Philly and riot police had to be called in to disperse them.
Here's a look at some of the scenes that unfolded:
That's certainly not what the NFL wants to see on its biggest night. Hopefully cooler heads prevail and everyone just goes home. The streets were supposed to be closed after the game but we all knew that wasn't going to happen.