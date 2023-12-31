Exasperated Eagles: 'What The Hell Are You Doing?'
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, and their fans couldn't believe it. At one point late in the fourth quarter, a camera caught one of them asking "What the hell are you doing?!?"
With the score tied at 28, the Eagles drove the ball to the Cardinals' 20-yard line with 4:18 remaining in the contest. After a holding call and a four-yard run, they faced second-and-16 from Arizona's 26. Instead of searching for something down the field, quarterback Jalen Hurts ran the ball off the right tackle for a three-yard loss, which made it third-and-19 at the 29. The crowd couldn't believe the play call.
Check it out:
Yeah, we're all wondering that.
On the next play, Hurts tossed a short pass that gained four yards and the Eagles had to settle for a field goal and a 31-28 lead. The Cardinals then drove right down the field for a touchdown to take a 35-31 lead with 32 seconds to go. A last gasp drive from the Eagles fell short and they dropped to 11-5 on the season, as Arizona improved to 4-12. Just a horrible loss for Philly.