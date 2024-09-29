Eagles at Buccaneers live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
By Kilty Cleary
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday as part of NFL Week 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on FOX.
The Buccaneers have had an up-and-down start to their season. After notching two wins, they hit a speed bump in Week 3, losing to the Denver Broncos 26-7. That loss put a damper on their momentum, but they'll be looking to bounce back on their home turf this week.
The Eagles are coming into this matchup on a high after a gritty 15-12 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. It was a game that saw Philadelphia struggle to find the end zone for the first three quarters, only to explode for all 15 points in the final quarter. That kind of resilience shows that the Eagles can never be counted out, especially when they have RB Saquon Barkley leading the way.
- Date: Sunday, September 29
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
