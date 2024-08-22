Eagles Add Another Weapon to Their Already Stacked Offense
By Joe Lago
Depending on your sportsbook of choice, the Philadelphia Eagles have the fifth- or sixth-best odds to win it all this season. However, if they manage to top NFC favorite San Francisco and Super Bowl LIX favorite Kansas City, the Eagles can thank two NFC East rivals for helping them construct a championship roster.
Last March, the New York Giants watched their best player, running back Saquon Barkley, walk away in free agency and join the Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 contract. On Thursday, general manager Howie Roseman filled Philadelphia's need for a No. 3 receiver by acquiring former first-round pick Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders.
The trade includes a 2025 fifth-round pick for the Eagles, who send a third-rounder and two seventh-rounders in 2025 to Washington.
Dotson, the 16th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, never lived up to expectations with the Commanders. He only totaled 84 receptions and 11 touchdowns in 29 games over two seasons, but the lack of production was also influenced by Washington's dysfunction and quarterback woes.
With Philadelphia, Dotson will benefit from the attention that Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Brown and home-run threat DeVonta Smith attract from opposing defenses. He'll also get to flourish with Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts, who now figures to easily surpass his single-season best of 23 touchdown passes that he set last season.
As for the Commanders, their full rebuild rolls on. General manager Adam Peters was hired in January, head coach Dan Quinn replaced the fired Ron Rivera in February and franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels was drafted in April with the No. 2 overall pick. Developing young talent and stockpiling draft assets remain Washington's priority in its long journey back to respectability.