Dwyane Wade Didn't Actually Apologize For Tweet Supporting Nick Cannon
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 15 2020
Dwyane Wade has clarified a tweet he sent in support of Nick Cannon after the latter was fired by VIacomCBS for going on an unhinged, anti-Semitic rant on a podcast. Wade initially posted a tweet supporting Cannon, but faced immediate backlash. He deleted the tweet, then tried to explain himself and did so poorly. And it wasn't exactly an apology.
His initial tweet is preserved below:
And here is the follow up:
Something tells me he's going to need to post another clarification because that one doesn't really say anything. Cannon has tried to get ownership of the show Wild 'N Out, which he helped create, so I guess that's what Wade is claiming he supports? But to support that and not address the controversy as a whole is pretty crazy.
During an episode of his podcast Cannon's Class, Cannon and former Public Enemy member Richard "Professor Griff" Griffin discussed racial bias, but the conversation went off wildly off course. Griffin was kicked out of Public Enemy back in 1989 after claiming Jewish people were responsible "for the majority of wickedness that goes on across the globe." So yeah, this wasn't all that unexpected.
Cannon and Griffin delved into some anti-Semitic conspiracy theories as their conversation went along. CNN has more:
Cannon said that Griff was "speaking facts" and amplified Griff's views that Jewish people controlled the media, likening it to the power of the Rothschild family, banking scions who have long been targets of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
Cannon also claimed that his views couldn't be anti-Semitic because he believes black people are the "true Hebrews."
So yeah, Wade might want to distance himself from Cannon as fast as possible. And while he's at it, he should actually apologize.