Dwyane Wade: Aaron Gordon Won't Lose Any Sleep Over Slam Dunk Contest Loss
By Liam McKeone | Feb 16 2020
Derrick Jones Jr. walked away as the winner of the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest, but it wasn't without controversy. Aaron Gordon jumped over the 7'5" Tacko Fall for his final dunk and received only a 47 out of a possible 50 points. Dwyane Wade, one of the judges for the contest, was asked about the score following the contest after many believed Gordon was robbed. Here's what he had to say:
"I mean, it took nine rounds. It wasn't biased. It got to the point where I wasn't the only one who gave him a nine, let's talk about that," said Wade. "There were three people that gave a nine... Aaron Gordon is not going to lose any sleep over not winning that dunk contest. He's one of our better NBA players and one of our young stars in the league."
"It was entertainment. At the end of the day, as judges, we had to come up with a winner. And it was unfortunate, but we had to."
While Gordon probably won't lose any sleep by the literal definition of the phrase, he clearly wasn't happy about the result after the fact.
He probably isn't wrong, either. Jones put on quite a show, but it's still shocking Gordon doesn't have a trophy. He's put together some of the best contest dunks of all time in his two appearances. It's a shame that we may not see him there again.