Dwight Howard Does a Solid Shannon Sharpe Impression
By Liam McKeone | Jul 18 2020
Dwight Howard has been very Online during his first week in the bubble. He's regularly on Instagram Live chatting with fans and wandering around the Orlando campus, just being the big goofy kid trapped inside a professional athlete's body that he always has been.
Howard graced us with some high-quality content this morning where he gave his best Shannon Sharpe impression talking about LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Honestly, it's pretty good.
The most important part of any Shannon Sharpe impression is how he says "Skip" when addressing Skip Bayless. It's not just "Skip", it's "Ski-up" with a heavy drawl on the U, and Howard has that down pat. It's all downhill from there. Howard's joy is infectious here. He's having the time of his life. I wonder if making fun of media members is a bonding experience for NBA players. Probably.
Sharpe, for his part, was a big fan.