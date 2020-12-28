Five Potential Landing Spots for Dwayne Haskins in Free Agency
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 28, 2020, 5:16 PM EST
Dwayne Haskins was released by the Washington Football Team on Monday, ending a terrible two-season run with the franchise. A former first-round pick, Haskins worked his way off the team with his performance on the field and his behavior off of it. He'll have to rehabilitate his image around the league to catch on elsewhere.
We've put together a list of five potential destinations where he could work to change the perception of him around the league. These teams all have the built-in infrastructure to help him turn around his career.
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick loves a reclamation project and while he's still figuring out his long-term quarterback situation, one thing we know is that Cam Newton isn't the answer. Bringing in a talented guy like Haskins for depth wouldn't be a shocking move. The Ohio State product is only 23 and at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, he has prototypical size for the position. Talent isn't his problem, focus and harnessing his skills are. That's what Belichick and the rest of the New England Patriots' staff are best at. This seems like an easy fit on a low-cost, low-risk deal.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have a clear succession plan in place after Ben Roethlisberger hangs 'em up -- no, Mason Rudolph doesn't count. Signing Haskins on a low-cost deal to sit and learn behind Big Ben could help him turn things around. The Steelers have an ingrained culture of hard work and dedication under head coach Mike Tomlin, which could fuel Haskins. A move like this would also give him a chance to work with a young, talented group of receiving targets while biding his time behind Roethlisberger.
Indianapolis Colts
Philip Rivers has played well for the Indianapolis Colts this season, but he isn't signed for 2021. While Rivers running it back in Indy is highly likely, the team will need some depth at the quarterback position. Jacoby Brissett is a free agent after the season and almost certainly won't be retained. That leaves room for someone to step in. The chance to develop a talented former first-round pick behind an incumbent veteran could be too much for the Colts to pass up here. Head coach Frank Reich is known for his ability to work with quarterbacks and could see Haskins as a challenge worth taking on.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos will be attached to a lot of names at quarterback this offseason, as Drew Lock's projected breakout has never materialized. Haskins was taken 27 picks ahead of Lock in the 2019 NFL Draft and neither has truly performed well. Team president John Elway loves prototypical quarterbacks with big arms, which will make Haskins attractive. Putting Lock and Haskins on the same roster and allowing them to compete could bring out the best in both.
Lock will likely return in 2021 in a "prove-it" year, but having Haskins looking over his shoulder might push him to be better.
Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay isn't above taking chances and the Los Angeles Rams need to upgrade their depth chart behind Jared Goff. They're currently staring down the barrel of having former Arizona Hotshots quarterback John Wolford start under center in what could be a playoff elimination game in Week 17. McVay can develop a quarterback and putting Haskins under his watch could be great for his career, while also giving the Rams a talented backup with starting experience. It would be a risk, but McVay has built a solid culture in LA and that could help keep Haskins in line.