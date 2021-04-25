Dwane Casey Had a Hall of Fame Cold Take When the Pistons Traded Derrick Rose to the Knicks
The Detroit Pistons traded Derrick Rose to the New York Knicks for Dennis Smith Jr. and a second round pick back in February. Rose had requested because he wanted to be on a playoff team. During an appearance on SiriusXM's NBA Radio. Dwane Casey said that he had told Rose he thought he has as good a chance at the postseason in Detroit as New York. At the time both teams had losing records, but the Pistons were 4.5 games behind the Knicks. Time has only made this sound more ridiculous.
“Derrick, you may have a chance here just as much as they do in New York.”
It's been a long two months in Detroit. The Pistons currently have the third worst record in the NBA and the Knicks are the toast of the NBA town having climbed so high up the standings they'll probably have homecourt advantage for a playoff series.
Casey should be applauded for the way he handled the situation. He tried to sell Rose on staying, but ultimately acquiesed and sent him somewhere he wanted to go. It may not have translated to any wins, but it's the kind of situation where if a team doesn't help a player, it can hurt them as a destination in the longterm. That's how you get a reputation that you can spend decades fighting.