Here Are Some of the Best 'Dune: Part 2' Memes
By Liam McKeone
The movie-going population was welcomed back into the Dune world this weekend as Dune Part 2 released on Friday. As I am sure you well know. The highly-anticipated film has dominated pop culture discourse over the last few days. We all have multiple people in our lives who went to see it this weekend and have not stopped talking about it since. It has become something bigger than merely a movie release. It is a cultural experience that everybody wants to share in.
And, as we have seen, when a piece of cinema makes it to this level it means there is an overwhelming outpouring of memes. Everywhere you look, you'll see some kind of Dune Part 2 meme. This movie has been particularly extreme in this regard thanks to the algorithim-heavy world we now live in. You click on one Dune Part 2 meme, all you're seeing for days will be Dune Part 2 memes.
Perhaps you're here because that hasn't happened yet and you want to see all the memes. Conversely maybe you have already seen many memes and want to see more. Some of us just can't get enough of Arrakis and spice and Paul Atriedes. I know I can't. What a freaking flick.
Below you'll find some of the very best Dune memes the Internet has to offer. But be warned: SPOILERS ARE BELOW. There! I said i! If you haven't seen the movie and keep going, don't blame me! And remember: fear is the mind-killer.
Man. What a movie. What a moment. For the very few of you bothering to read this far down, my hottest take is that the end battle should've been another 20 minutes long. I wanted Helm's Deep in space. It was admittedly quite badass what actually unfolded but nevertheless! I wanted to see the Fremen in action!
Long live Dune Part 2, one of the greatest cinematic experiences I've ever had.