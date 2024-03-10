Duke Looks Just as Pathetic and Hatable Under Jon Scheyer
North Carolina beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, 85-79. It was yet another notable entry into the storied history of one of college basketball's greatest rivalries. Not necessarily because of the actual game, but because a Duke player looked like he tried to trip a UNC player, the Cameron Crazies threw drinks at Carolina players after the game and Jon Scheyer was caught on video apologizing to fans for the loss. All in all, a pretty pathetic showing for the home team.
Let's start the incident involving Kyle Filipowski. While he told reporters after the game that his foot slipped, it sure looks like he just stuck it up in the air to trip Harrison Ingram.
Whoops? Filipowski [allegedly!] tripping an opponent was quickly turned into an argument in favor of court-storming since he was the one involved in a close encounter with a fan at Wake Forest a couple weeks ago. Don't let this distract from the fact that another Duke player has been accused of tripping an opponent.
Once the game ended, UNC celebrated. Duke fans responded by throwing drinks onto the court and towards the visiting players. It's hard to imagine something like this happened during the Coach K era when Duke played the part of a morally superior program, despite whatever actually happened on the court.
Speaking of Duke traditions, while fans were throwing things on the court, Scheyer was seen apologizing to fans for the loss. Something Coach K himself did after North Carolina came into Cameron and beat Duke in his final regular season game in 2022.
What a day for Duke haters around the world. Bested by their rivals at home with a pinch of dirty play while the fans looked like entitled, sore losers and their coach groveled for forgiveness. It's everything Coach K spent four decades building and so much more.