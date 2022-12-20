Dude Person and Rowdy Beers Make College Choices
It's a damn travesty that so many people have gone through their lives unaware that there's a football player named Dude Person, but that oversight was corrected this morning as the free safety announced his commitment to Central Arkansas University. Person, a 5-foot-11, 185 product of the Class of 2020, had been playing at Northwest Mississippi Community College.
If Dude Perfect does not move immediately to cook up some sort of creative NIL deal here, it will be a missed opportunity.
Person was not the only immaculately named prospect this week to line up a school for next year. Rowdy Beers, a 6-foot-5, 225 pound tight end/defensive end, is off to Florida International University in the fall to become an instant fan favorite on and off the field.
What a time to be alive and see parents taking some real chances in the naming department.