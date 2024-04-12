Roundup: Dua Lipa Releases 'Illusion'; O.J. Simpson Died at 76; Kentucky Hiring Mark Pope
O.J. Simpson died at 76 years old ... U.S. and Japan announce upgrade in security ties ... Vietnam property tycoon sentenced to death in $27 billion fraud case ... The Fed's economic picture is getting complicated ... Biden plans to expand two national monuments in California ... Mortgage rates are rising again ... "Captain America 4" footage revealed at CinemaCon ... "Gladiator 2" debuted an epic trailer as well ... Dua Lipa released her new single "Illusion" ... Kentucky is close to hiring BYU coach Mark Pope ... Caleb Williams leads list of prospects who will attend the NFL draft ... Tom Brady seems open to a comeback ... Sidney Crosby moves into 10th on NHL all-time points list ... Astros pitcher Hunter Brown had a horrific inning ...
Tiger's game has changed, but his legend remains the same [Yahoo Sports]
Latest 2024 NFL mock draft [CBS Sports]
O.J. Simpson lived and died in infamy, never out of the spotlight [The Ringer]
Kentucky hiring Mark Pope proves the coaching landscape has changed [Sports Illustrated]
Shōgun is the best, most human show on TV [Defector]
The details of the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal are nuts [The Big Lead]
Conan O'Brien turned in the greatest Hot Ones performance of all time.
Clips of Steve Carell making the cast of The Office break.
Pablo Torre, Mina Kimes and Mike Golic Jr. discussed Gmail.
Have a great weekend everybody...
The Doors -- "The End"