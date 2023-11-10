Roundup: Dua Lipa Releases 'Houdini'; Joe Manchin Won't Run For Re-Election; MLB Silver Sluggers Announced
Joe Manchin won't run for re-election ... Israel agrees to daily four-hour pauses in Gaza assault ... All the latest updates on the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Apollo 8 astronaut Frank Borman dies at 95 ... Stock futures are flat after Thursday sell-off ... Ohio legalized marijuana, other red states unlikely to follow ... The electric car era will need a lot of really big trees ... Dua Lipa releases new song, "Houdini" ... "Deadpool 3" and "Captain America 4" get new release dates ... Actors returned to Hollywood premieres with the strike over ... MLB Silver Slugger Award winners announced ... Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss ask to dismiss player's $40 million lawsuit ... Deion Sanders loves fights at practice ... Louisville fended off a late Virginia upset bid ... Jason Benetti named Tigers play-by-play announcer ...
