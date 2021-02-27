It Sure Looks Like Drew Brees is Staying in Football Shape
By Liam McKeone | Feb 27, 2021, 2:30 PM EST
Drew Brees is expected to retire. He's coming off yet another early playoff exit. He broke basically all of his ribs and missed a good chunk of the season. When he did play, it was the worst Brees has ever looked; his arm strength is completely gone and defenses simply did not respect his ability to throw the deep ball. It wasn't the ride off into the sunset that he surely imagined, but the time has come.
Unless...
Brees hasn't officially announced any retirement yet and his camp has been tightly sealed. No Ian Rapoports or Adam Schefters are getting any scoops on his pending status. Then came today, when Brees' trainer posted videos of him working out on Instagram, and hashtagged "something must be brewing."
Like the trainer, I was also confused as to why Brees decided that he needed to work out in the road to take his fitness to the next level.
This could be something! He's pushing himself in a way a 41-year-old man whose immediate future resides in an NBC broadcast booth would not. This looks like a guy getting ready to play football again, not watch and commentate on it.
Or it could be nothing! Brees has only played this long because of an otherworldly dedication to keeping in shape, and that's probably not something he's going to leave behind him when he does hang up the cleats. The trainer knows how the rumor mill works as well as the rest of us and probably was just having fun with the hashtag. Similar to NBA players tweeting eye emojis around the trade deadline, he may just want to get the people going for fun.
This doesn't change the fact that Brees has not retired yet and nobody has any idea which way he's leaning. We must wait and see.