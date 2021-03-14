Drew Brees' Kids Announce Their Dad's Retirement
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 14, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT
Drew Brees officially announced his retirement from the NFL after a storied 20-year career. Well, to me more specific, his kids made the announcement on his behalf.
Here's the post from Brees' Instagram account:
Alright, that's pretty cute.
Brees finishes his career as a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. He's also the greatest player in New Orleans Saints history.
Brees is hanging up his cleats as the NFL's all-time leader in completions (7,142) and passing yards (80,358), while sitting second in attempts (10,551), passing touchdowns (571) and completion percentage (67.7), and fifth in passer rating (101.7). He holds the NFL records for the highest single-season completion percentage (74.4), the most consecutive games with a touchdown pass and the most 5,000-yard seasons.
The 42-year-old led the Saints to their first championship as a franchise at Super Bowl XLIV, as he outdueled Peyton Manning. He led the NFL in passing yards seven times and passing touchdowns four times, and was twice named NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2008, 2011), was a 13-time Pro Bowler and a five-time All-Pro.
Perhaps Brees' biggest contribution to the NFL was changing the perception of quarterbacks who didn't have prototypical size. At just 6-feet tall, he was several inches shorter than scouts want their signal-callers to be. Due to his incredible success, that thinking has changed. Now there are plenty of franchise quarterbacks who don't have prototypical measurables, with Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and Tua Tagovailoa among them.
Brees will be missed, and the Saints will struggle to rebuild in his wake.