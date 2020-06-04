Drew Brees Apology: 'I Stand With the Black Community'
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 04 2020
Drew Brees issued an apology on Instagram on Thursday morning for comments he made about players protesting by kneeling during the national anthem. Using a "handshake against racism" stock image, Brees said he stands "with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality." Here is the full apology.
The major problem with this apology is that he didn't really address his actual comments about protesting by kneeling or disrespecting the flag. He just said that he was sick about the way his comments were perceived and that's not going to be enough for some - maybe many - people.