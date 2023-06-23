Draymond Green Believes He's 'Easily' Worth a $100 Million Contract
Draymond Green opted out of the final year of his $26 million contract with the Golden State Warriors this week. Most believe he'll wind up back with the franchise but many are debating just how much the 33-year-old is worth at this point in his career. Well, he has the answer for you.
Green took to Instagram on Friday and shared a post that quoted Stephen A. Smith claiming the four-time NBA champion was "easily worth another $100 million." Former Michigan State player Austin Thornton captioned that post "With an emphasis on easily" and tagged Green, who then shared it.
So, is Green worth another $100 million at this point? If Golden State gave him that money the franchise wouldn't be paying for production. During the 2022-23 season, Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game. He shot 52.7 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from 3-point range. He had a nice season but he's not the same guy he was from 2014 through 2018.
Despite diminishing numbers, Green is still a heart and soul player and it would be incredibly painful for the franchise to see him playing for another team.
That said, the Warriors also have a number of big contracts already on the books. Next season Stephen Curry will make $51.9 million, Klay Thompson is due $43.2 million, the newly-acquired Chris Paul is set to take in $30.8 million and Andrew Wiggins is owed $24.3 million. On top of that, Gary Payton II ($8.7 million), Kevon Looney ($7.5 million), Jonathan Kuminga ($6 million) and Moses Moody ($3.9 million) are also on the books. Without Green signed, the Warriors are already $16 million over the luxury tax threshold. Giving him a four-year, $100 million deal would blow them past that.
I think Green winds up back with the Warriors, but the cost may not be what he wants it to be.