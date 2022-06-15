Drake Wins Second Sanctuary Basketball League Title, Compares Himself to Kobe
Drake is a champion once more as his team took home the Sanctuary Basketball League crown for the second consecutive season. The rapper and Raptors superfan hit a championship-winning shot a few months ago and found himself on top again last night. But he didn't hit the game-winner. After the game, Drake told nearby cameras that he was channeling 2010 Kobe Bryant by playing defense even though his shot wasn't falling.
The noted lack of championship belts is disappointing after Drake had several commissioned for the winners of the league back in March. Is it really a men's league championship without a belt? Who's to say.