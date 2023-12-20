DraftKings Vermont Promo Code: Win $200 Bonus Without Placing a Bet
Lock in a $200 bonus win without putting any money on the line with this exclusive offer
What if I told you that you could win a $200 bonus without needing to put ANY money down? No-brainer, right?
Well that can be you if you’re a sports fan in Vermont!
You’ll win $200 in guaranteed bonus bets just for signing up with DraftKings ahead of the launch of mobile sports betting in your state on Jan. 11.
DraftKings Vermont Promo Code
All you have to do is sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code required) and verify your identity, age (21+ only) and location.
Once that’s done, all you have to do is wait for Jan. 11 to roll around!
In the meantime you can check out all of the fun wagers available at DraftKings as you try to plot how you’ll spend your bonus bets – paid out as eight $25 bet credits.
Now let’s make sure you know how to get started betting at DraftKings.
How to Bet at DraftKings
There are tons of fun and unique ways for you to bet on your favorite teams and players at DraftKings.
Once you’ve logged in, find the all-sports listing and then click on your sport of choice – even if it’s out of season!
There you’ll be greeted with odds on upcoming games, season-long futures bets and more.
When you find a game you want to wager on, make sure to click on it to see all of the possible betting lines you can take.
Why Bet at DraftKings?
It’s hard to say no to a free $200 bonus, but there’s more reasons to join DraftKings!
You’ll have access to up-to-the-minute odds on games big and small along with odds boosts and other promotions that will give you more chances to win bonus bets.
Don’t let this exclusive offer pass you by while it’s here for a limited time. Sign up for DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.