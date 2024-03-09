DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus With Early Sign-Up Special
Unlock a free $100 bonus + $250 more when sports betting goes live at DraftKings NC
You can FINALLY bet on sports with your mobile device in North Carolina on March 11, but don’t wait until launch day to sign up!
DraftKings is giving you $100 in bonus bets if you sign up before sports betting goes live PLUS another $250 after you place your first bet.
DraftKings North Carolina Pre-Registration Offer: $100 Bonus
Claiming your early-bird bonus is easy, but you must complete the sign-up process before March 11.
Here’s how you can set yourself up with a free $100 bonus:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook with this The Big Lead link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your age (must be 21+), identity and location before March 11
It’s that easy. As long as you set up your account before sports betting goes live, you’ll start out with $100 in bonus bets!
If you liked that first bonus, keep reading because there’s more fun to be had!
DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250
You’ll have to wait until sports betting goes live to claim this second bonus, but why not prepare yourself ahead of time?
Here’s how you can claim your welcome bonus:
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
That’s it! It doesn’t matter what you wager on and your bet doesn’t even have to win.
You’ll be getting $250 in bonus bets as long as you bet $5 or more with your first wager.
Now let’s make sure you know how to spend those bonus bets you’ve been racking up.
How Does DraftKings Sportsbook Work?
DraftKings offers tons of fun ways to bet on your favorite teams and players on a site that’s easy to navigate.
Once you’ve signed in, click on your sport of choice in the all-sports menu to see odds on upcoming games and season-long futures bets.
DraftKings Bonuses Available
Details
Pre-registration bonus
$100 for signing up before March 11
Welcome bonus
Bet $5, Get $250 bonus
Odds boosts
DraftKings offers frequent promotions which boost the odds on specific events or sports, amplifying your potential winnings
No-sweat bets
DraftKings will sometimes offer you a no-sweat bet on a specific sport, typically for up to $10
Whenever you find a game you want to wager on, click on the matchup to see all of the available betting lines broken down by category.
You can bet on anything from picking a team to win or cover the spread to betting on player props, game props, alternate lines and more, including same-game parlays!
Don’t miss out on your chance to boost your bankroll while you still can. Sign up with DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.