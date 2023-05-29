DraftKings Just Put Everyone On Notice With Crazy Promo ($200 Guaranteed!)
The sports betting industry is starting to rival the rest of the sports world in terms of competitiveness. These sportsbooks are doing everything they can to attract new users and carve out their market share, and bettors have been the real winners.
Things aren't quite as crazy as they once were, with books throwing a ton of free money at people to get them to sign up, but business appears to be picking up again.
DraftKings was already offering a pretty great offer, but they just upped it to levels that nobody else in the industry is really competing with: bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly!
Who couldn’t use an instant and guaranteed win like that? Keep reading to learn how you can unlock your offer in minutes today.
DraftKings $200 Promo
Winning your first $200 at DraftKings has never been easier than it is with this offer!
Here’s how you can claim your bonus bets in a few simple steps:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code required)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on ANY bet
If you’ve made it this far, congrats! Go check your account because that $200 should be arriving shortly!
If you win your bet, you’ll collect your winnings PLUS your bonus bets. If you lose, you’ll still have your bonus bets.
With an extra $200+ on hand, you could bet on everything going on in the sporting world right now from the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals to tennis, golf, soccer and more.
Your bonus bets will be paid out as eight $25 credits that expire in seven days, so don’t be shy – go ahead and spend those bonuses!
Before we know it, both the NBA and NHL seasons will be over, and so will this offer. Don’t miss out on the fun. Sign up with DraftKings and get instantly rewarded for it!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.