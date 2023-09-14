DraftKings Kentucky Sign-Up Promo: $200 GUARANTEED Bonus on Launch Day!
Sign up for DraftKings and get a $200 bonus when mobile sports betting goes live in two weeks
By Joe Summers
Kentucky launches mobile sports betting two weeks from today! DraftKings Sportsbook is helping you get ready with a fantastic pre-registration promo to start your sports betting career ahead of the curve.
Just for signing up today, you'll have $200 in bonus bets waiting for you on September 28th when mobile betting goes live! All it takes is a few clicks and you'll be set. Here's what to do:
DraftKings Kentucky Sign-Up Promo
If you sign up for DraftKings and verify your identity, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets when sports betting officially launches. That means you can get comfortable without even risking your own money!
Follow these two steps to get your $200 bonus:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity and location
That's it! When sports betting goes live on September 28th, you'll have $200 in bonus bets sitting in your account.
Whether you're backing a local team or looking across the country, you'll be able to experiment and test things out with $200 on the house!
Only new DraftKings users in Kentucky can claim the bonus $200. Your long wait is nearly over - celebrate accordingly by signing up for DraftKings now!
Why Choose DraftKings in Kentucky?
This is one of the most popular sportsbooks in America, offering tons of ways to bet on your favorite teams including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, futures, parlays and much more.
DraftKings offers odds on smaller sports and international competitions as well, so you're not just limited to the top action of the day.
You'll love the user-friendly interface, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, rewards program and exclusive odds boosts that'll keep the profit rolling in.
It's no wonder DraftKings coming to Kentucky has caused such a buzz. Sign up today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.